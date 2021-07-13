Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support More Than 100 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  State transportation contracts approved during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support more than 100 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. 

A projected 104 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the July 12 state transportation board meeting. Nearly 3,750 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020. 

State road improvements reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Resurface eight miles of North Virginia Street near the NV/CA state line in Washoe County
  • Resurface two miles of U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City
  • Install rapid rectangular flashing pedestrian crossing beacon on South Broad Street in Battle Mountain
  • Resurface 58 miles of U.S. 95 and State Route 372 in Nye and Esmeralda counties
  • Repave seven miles of State Route 232 in Elko County

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

