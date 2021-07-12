Dynamite Analytics Announces a Production-Ready Release of DynamiteNSM, an Open-Source Network Security Monitor for NDR

Powered by Zeek, Suricata and OpenSearch, DynamiteNSM delivers Network Detection and Response (NDR) capabilities to open-source

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Analytics, an emerging provider of network traffic analysis, today announced its launch of the first major release of DynamiteNSM version 1.0. DynamiteNSM is an open-source Network Security Monitor (NSM), built for production on top of several leading, enterprise-grade technologies.

DynamiteNSM presents powerful dashboards, providing comprehensive views into cyber threats and network performance. It can be easily deployed in different environments including high-speed data centers, small-to-large enterprises, IoT & industrial networks, and even at home. The system is inherently passive, resulting in no network disruption. Just connect network agents to the monitor and start receiving analytics.

DynamiteNSM handles massive volumes of network traffic through scalable ingestion and optimized network agents. The solution builds upon the Elastic/OpenSearch stack and includes a fine-tuned Zeek and Suricata sensor. DynamiteNSM natively integrates Zeek metadata and Suricata alerts with a common UID, creating a highly capable toolset for incident response, cyber threat hunting and forensic analysis.

DynamiteNSM source code and documentation is available on GitHub for free. Commercial support is provided by Dynamite Analytics.

Dynamite Analytics is a cybersecurity SaaS company based in Atlanta, GA. Dynamite equips cyber and network operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. Dynamite is the creator of the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent. For more information, visit the company website dynamite.ai.