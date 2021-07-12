Brittany Ransom is Guilty of Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. –Today State Auditor Shad White announced Brittany Ransom has been convicted of fraud in Covington County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Chris Hennis’s office in Judge Stanley Sorey’s court chambers. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded last week.

Ransom previously worked as a nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins. She was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in July 2019 after being indicted. She submitted fraudulent timesheets and claimed over 400 hours in bogus overtime work. A $15,505.47 demand letter was issued to her upon arrest.

Judge Sorey sentenced Ransom to five years of probation and ordered her to repay over $13,000 to taxpayers along with other court costs and fees.

“Unfortunately, funds and resources intended for the care of our Veterans were misused,” said Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “We appreciate the State Auditor and his team for stepping in and holding the individual accountable who broke that trust.”

“As the grandson of two Veterans, I’m proud my office could help hold this individual accountable for her actions,” said Auditor White. “My office will continue to make sure money meant for Veterans goes where it should.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.