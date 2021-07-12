Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Merced Friday, July 16

CNC Education Fund Logo

CNC Education Fund

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERCED -Communities for a New California Education Fund is partnering with regional community based organizations -including Jakara Movement, Lideres Campesinas, and the United Farm Workers Foundation -to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will run Friday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. at El Bajio Market, 1010 W. 16th Street in Merced. COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and effective and will be available regardless of insurance or immigration status. COVID-19 vaccinations are our best tool for stopping the spread of this deadly disease to friends, family, elders, and the people who work hard to keep our communities safe and open. Once vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death from COVID-19 become almost zero. With the spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant, on the rise in California—community-wide protection from the disease is more important than ever. For more information on this clinic contact: Cassandra Gutierrez (510) 837-8116.
Karina Martinez
Communities For A New California
+1 858-752-1262
