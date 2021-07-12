Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT: Pipeline Foods, LLC Grain Dealer License Suspended

JEFFERSON CITY

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Grain Regulatory Services Program suspended the Missouri grain dealer license for Pipeline Foods, LLC. Effective immediately, Pipeline Foods, LLC is not licensed to operate as a grain dealer in the state of Missouri.

Please contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture if you or your business have any unsettled obligations with Pipeline Foods, LLC. You may call Grain Regulatory Services Program Manager Eric Berwanger at (573) 751-4112.

The Department’s Grain Regulatory Services Program licenses and regulates grain warehouses and grain dealers in Missouri, offering a means of protection to Missouri’s grain producers in case of warehouse or grain dealer insolvency. Any person or business purchasing grain from producers must have a valid grain dealer license.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

