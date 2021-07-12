Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,594 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:51 am, two suspects exchanged gunfire at the listed location then both suspects fled the scene. An uninvolved adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Gianni Crawford, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.