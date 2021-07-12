Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:51 am, two suspects exchanged gunfire at the listed location then both suspects fled the scene. An uninvolved adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Gianni Crawford, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

