GeniusVets Co-Founder David Hall Named “Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Influencer” & Invited to Forbes Agency Council
Spotlighting a decade-long track record for success in digital marketing, and outstanding contributions to the veterinary industry.
Veterinarians who understand that right now is the biggest opportunity of their lives to substantially grow the size and value of their practices, are investing in marketing.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARsum, the global marketing, advertising, and retail conference has named David Hall one of the “Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers” for 2021. In the same week, Forbes invited Hall to join their prestigious “Agency Council”, an invitation-only community where marketing leaders with proven success share insights into what's working now and what’s coming next. As Co-Founder of GeniusVets.com, and Founder of theSEOeffect.com, David Hall has built a reputation among marketing agencies and C-suite executives as a difference-making SEO expert with a consistent track record of success. Now, with these recent awards and recognition, an expert who has been delivering results from behind the scenes, finds himself in the spotlight.
— David Hall
“You know, it’s funny because many of the biggest websites I’ve worked on, SEO campaigns that I’ve created, and brands I’ve developed marketing strategies for, have been for very large companies and mostly under strict NDA; because I was someone that agencies brought in to teach their teams and to direct large projects. So those projects don’t generate much recognition for me outside of the direct client relationship. But, with GeniusVets.com, an agency focused on serving the veterinary industry that I started 5 years ago with my incredible partners Harley Orion and Dr. Michele Drake, our clients are mostly these really wonderful small businesses and the results we are driving are getting more attention than we ever expected,” said Hall.
Just a few months ago a veterinary marketing study came out comparing the performance of GeniusVets clients to the clients of their top direct competitors. One interesting observation was that the top 10 GeniusVets client websites get more traffic each month than the top 10 clients of their top 10 competitors combined, by more than 30%. The study also revealed, within the first year on GeniusVets' program, their average client saw a 511% increase in website traffic, a 229% increase in phone calls, and a 7,805% increase in page 1 Google rankings.
The release of this study, on top of last year's launch of the GeniusVets.com veterinary directory which gave over 36,000 veterinary practice locations in the United States beautiful full-page profiles; and the recent introduction of a nationwide veterinary job board and HR resources available to support independent veterinary practices free of charge, have all put GeniusVets at the top of the class in one of the world's fastest-growing industries.
“We started GeniusVets because the true heroes of the profession, independent veterinary practice owners, are facing an existential threat, and we can do something about it. Today, pet care starts online. Pet owners turn to Google and social networks for pet care information. But, most veterinarians don’t realize the importance of their website and marketing. The industry is booming, so most veterinarians feel they are doing well, but large corporate chains and consolidators can see the real opportunity and are buying independent veterinary practices as quickly as they can. Meanwhile, veterinarians who understand that right now is the biggest opportunity of their lives to substantially grow the size and value of their practices, are investing in marketing and setting themselves up incredibly well for years to come. Personally, I’ve always liked David and Goliath-type stories, and we’re showing these smaller independent practices, and a few select groups, how they can truly maximize their opportunity and build phenomenal businesses" said Hall.
GeniusVets delivers high-performance veterinary websites, marketing strategies, tools, content, and services; while serving a fast-growing audience of both pet owners and veterinary professionals.
Businesses within the veterinary industry interested in learning more about how to effectively reach either pet owners or veterinary professionals across the country can reach David Hall and his team through GeniusVets.com.
