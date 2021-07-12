Jamel James Named Warden at Franklin Correctional Center

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Jamel James as the new warden of the Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn.

James had been the associate warden for custody and operations at Wake Correctional Center in Raleigh since 2017.

“Warden James is an experienced leader and an outstanding professional,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He is an excellent addition to the team of men and women who run our prisons with dedication and commitment.”

In his new position, James is responsible for all operations at the prison, which houses medium custody adult males.

Franklin Correctional Center opened in 1939 as one of 61 prisons renovated or built when the State Highway Department assumed management of state prisons and put offenders to work building highways.

Through the years, Franklin Correctional housed minimum custody adult males, medium security youth and served as a processing center for adult males.The prison's original dormitory still houses offenders. In the 1970s, offenders built a recreation building.

In 1988, lawmakers provided a 104-bed dormitory as part of a $17.4 million prison construction program. Another 104-bed dormitory was added as part of a $55 million prison construction program authorized in 1989. Then, another 104-bed dormitory was provided as part of an $87.5 million prison construction program in 1993.

In 1987, Correction Enterprises opened a plant to make highway and interstate signs at Franklin Correctional. Classes in adult education and preparation for the high school equivalence test are also available at the prison.

A veteran employee to state government, James began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 2000 as a correctional officer at Wake Correctional Center. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and to lieutenant in 2012. Five years later, he was again promoted, this time to assistant superintendent of custody and operations at the prison.

He has completed PEAK Performance leadership and management training and is currently enrolled in the Correctional Leadership Development Program. He is a member of the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the State Employees Association of North Carolina.