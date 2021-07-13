RegScan Adds SASB Standards to its Sustainability Offering
RegScan EHS Compliance
RegScan, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of SASB Standards to its RegScan Sustainability service.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, is pleased to announce the addition of SASB Standards to its RegScan Sustainability service. RegScan clients could already subscribe to the following self-assessment tools on the following reporting frameworks: GRI Standards, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the UN Global Compact and ISO frameworks related to sustainability.
SASB Standards allow companies to identify, manage, and communicate sustainability information to their investors. The Value Reporting Foundation publishes SASB Standards to help organizations identify the minimal set of financially material sustainability topics and their associated metrics for the typical company in an industry. The SASB Standards have been published since 2018.
“RegScan is excited to add SASB Standards to our Sustainability content offering,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “Our collection of checklists, regulations, and notification tools makes our service the most robust in the industry and adding SASB Standards will benefit our clients focused on sustainability operations and activities.”
RegScan Sustainability is designed to support EHS&S professionals with sustainability reporting and regulatory challenges – whether the challenge is stakeholder reporting expectations, supporting ESG materiality assessments, or identifying impacts to the environment and local communities where their business operates. Through the RegScan FLEX platform or Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS) partners, clients can expect regulatory updates and checklists to stay ahead of the latest changes to sustainability-related regulations and RegScan-covered frameworks. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.regscan.com/products/sustainability/
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.
