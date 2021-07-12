Derby Barracks / Reckless endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021 @ 2012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Rd, Barton

VIOLATION: Reckless endangerment

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIMS:

AGES:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/10/2021 at approximately 2012 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of shots fired, striking a residence on Burton Hill Road in the town of Barton. No injuries were reported. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all victims. Investigation revealed that five rounds struck and passed through the residence. Inside that residence at the time were two adults and an 8-month-old infant. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time while the investigation remains ongoing. Based on the trajectory of the bullet holes, troopers determined the shots were fired from the direction of the neighboring residence. There, troopers located the origination of the shots as the entry of the driveway, and they were fired into the wood line between the two neighboring residences.

This investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

In a separate incident, documented under Case Number 21A502289, on 7/11/2021 at approximately 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the above residences for a report of a disturbance between the neighbors. As a result of that investigation, Brent Bapp was taken into custody and on charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, and aggravated disorderly conduct. These charges are separate from the investigation related to shots fired on 7/10/2021. The crime of reckless endangerment on 7/10/2021 remains under active investigation.

- 30 -