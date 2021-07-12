Derby Barracks / Reckless endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021 @ 2012 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Rd, Barton
VIOLATION: Reckless endangerment
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIMS:
AGES:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/10/2021 at approximately 2012 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of shots fired, striking a residence on Burton Hill Road in the town of Barton. No injuries were reported. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all victims. Investigation revealed that five rounds struck and passed through the residence. Inside that residence at the time were two adults and an 8-month-old infant. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time while the investigation remains ongoing. Based on the trajectory of the bullet holes, troopers determined the shots were fired from the direction of the neighboring residence. There, troopers located the origination of the shots as the entry of the driveway, and they were fired into the wood line between the two neighboring residences.
This investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
In a separate incident, documented under Case Number 21A502289, on 7/11/2021 at approximately 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the above residences for a report of a disturbance between the neighbors. As a result of that investigation, Brent Bapp was taken into custody and on charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, and aggravated disorderly conduct. These charges are separate from the investigation related to shots fired on 7/10/2021. The crime of reckless endangerment on 7/10/2021 remains under active investigation.
