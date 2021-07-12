Williston Barracks / False Reports to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A102576

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 at approximately 12:01 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irish Settlement Rd., Underhill

VIOLATION: False Reports to Police

ACCUSED: Kristina Bradshaw

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM Troopers from the Williston Barracks were dispatched to an address on Irish Settlement Rd. in the Town of Underhill for a report of a dispute involving a firearm.

Investigation revealed that no assault had occurred. Troopers also learned there had been no display, use, or threatened use of a firearm during the incident.

Kristina Bradshaw was taken into protective custody and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. She was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of False Reports to Police.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: October 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

