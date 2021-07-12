Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / False Reports to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A102576

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 at approximately 12:01 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irish Settlement Rd., Underhill

VIOLATION: False Reports to Police

 

ACCUSED: Kristina Bradshaw                                                           

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM Troopers from the Williston Barracks were dispatched to an address on Irish Settlement Rd. in the Town of Underhill for a report of a dispute involving a firearm.

 

Investigation revealed that no assault had occurred. Troopers also learned there had been no display, use, or threatened use of a firearm during the incident.

 

Kristina Bradshaw was taken into protective custody and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. She was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of False Reports to Police.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:  October 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM        

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A    LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

