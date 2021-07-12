Williston Barracks / False Reports to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A102576
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/12/2021 at approximately 12:01 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Irish Settlement Rd., Underhill
VIOLATION: False Reports to Police
ACCUSED: Kristina Bradshaw
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12, 2021 at approximately 12:01 PM Troopers from the Williston Barracks were dispatched to an address on Irish Settlement Rd. in the Town of Underhill for a report of a dispute involving a firearm.
Investigation revealed that no assault had occurred. Troopers also learned there had been no display, use, or threatened use of a firearm during the incident.
Kristina Bradshaw was taken into protective custody and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. She was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of False Reports to Police.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: October 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Fax: 802-878-2742