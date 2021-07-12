Virtual Public Meeting Focuses On FM 1053 Realignment

IMPERIAL — The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding a proposed realignment of a section of FM 1053 in Pecos County. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for online viewing through Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

In addition to the virtual public meeting, an optional in-person meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Buena Vista High School, 404 W. FM 11, in Imperial. The same presentation that will be online will be played at the in-person meeting. TxDOT staff and consultants will also be on hand to answer questions.

The proposed realignment is east of Imperial and would go from FM 11 to 10 miles south of FM 1450 in Pecos County. The proposal consists of the following:

Reconstruct Buena Vista Road to state standards and realign FM 1053 to that location.

Extend FM 1450 from its current intersection with FM 1053 and build an intersection with the new FM 1053.

Rebuild a section of the existing Seven Mile Road and take it on the state system as part of FM 1450.

Rejoin the realigned FM 1053 and with the existing FM 1053 approximately 10 miles south of FM 1450.

The proposed project involves approximately 17 miles of FM 1053 and an extension of FM 1450 of approximately 5 miles. It has not been determined how much additional right of way may be required or whether the project will involve construction in wetlands or floodplains. No existing structures are expected to be relocated.

To log into the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search “FM 1053 Realignment.” The online meeting room will open at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, and be available through Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will feature audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at www.TxDOT.gov, keyword search “FM 1053 Realignment”.

Email: greg.vowels@freese.com.

Mail comment form to: Freese and Nichols at 801 Cherry Street, Suite 2800, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, to be included in the official record.

If you need additional information, please call Greg Vowels at (214) 217-2234 to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Project materials are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Odessa District Office, 3901 E. Highway 80, Odessa, TX 79761. Project materials are also available online at www.txdot.gov, keyword search “FM 1053 Realignment”. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.

This project is in the planning stage. The project is tentatively scheduled to be put out for bid in FY 2025. TxDOT has $35 million budgeted for construction.