Expanding In-Person Operations at the DC Courts

While the DC Courts have remained opened throughout the Covid-19 global pandemic, today we are announcing the expansion of several in-person court operations to provide greater access to justice to every resident of Washington, DC.

Today’s announcement is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the DC Department of Health, surrounding local jurisdictions’ Covid-19 metrics and our Courts-contracted epidemiologist and industrial hygienist.

Court clerks’ offices are now open to in-person operations in DC Court of Appeals and DC Superior Court.  This includes Court of Appeals Public Office and Committee on Admissions and Unauthorized Practice of Law and the Superior Court including

The complete list of offices that are now providing in-person services can be accessed by clicking here:

https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/2021-07/july-12-in-person-court-services.pdf

In person jury trials are continuing to expand for both the Criminal and Civil divisions.

Several hearings will remain remote or partially remote.

The Child Care Center is open too.

Everyone entering DC Courts’ building should be assured that their health and safety remains our top priority.

 

 Safety measures include:

  • Required masks / face coverings
  • Required temperature checks upon entry 
  • Required health screening tool upon entry
  • Signs, floor and seat markings to enforce social distancing
  • Temporary barriers at public counters
  • Disinfection of common and high-traffic areas
  • Hand sanitizer available throughout facilities
  • PPE available for those who need it

Several court operations that have provided both convenient and efficient services remotely will continue to offer their assistance and resources online through the DC Courts home webpage.

The status of our operations will continue to be updated on dccourts.gov/coronavirus.

