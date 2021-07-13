Advanced Biofuels Canada launches netzerocleanfuels.ca website
New website closes gap between rapid advances in low-carbon liquid fuels capabilities, and public and policymakers' awareness of them in a NetZero future.
Even with the most aggressive projections about moving off fossil fuels, many conventional vehicles will be left on the road by 2050.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) announced the launch of a new website www.netzerocleanfuels.ca to provide both high-level and detailed information on advanced biofuels contribution to Net-Zero 2050 and the economy.
“In the race to reduce transportation’s climate change emissions, Canadians need to know about the solutions in use today, what we will see in the near future, and the capabilities of these technologies. Carbon-neutral and carbon-negative liquid fuels effectively transform conventional vehicles into ‘zero emission vehicles’ (ZEV) with minimal or no change to engines and infrastructure. It’s critical that decision makers know that advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels are not a fuzzy future idea; they’re already delivering net-zero emissions at scale, and most projections show them to be indispensable to climate plans,” said Ian Thomson, Advanced Biofuels Canada’s President.
Using research from Canadian, US, and EU governments (federal and state), academicians, and Navius Research, the website employs interactive charts and figures to profile advanced biofuels’ relevance to achieving Canada’s Net-Zero targets. The content also addresses common questions about these fuels’ role and function.
Technologies in use today are enabling many transportation emission sources to be progressively reduced to zero. The site profiles a handful of technologies that if deployed widely, will achieve net-zero emissions. These include bioenergy carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, waste/residuals utilization, and enhanced soil management practices as amongst the most promising, scalable net-negative solutions. Complementing these will be the near-term rapid adoption of electrification and mid-term growth of fuel cell technologies using low-carbon hydrogen.
Socio-economic modeling released by Advanced Biofuels Canada shows that investments to meet a properly-designed Clean Fuels Standard can have significant Canada-wide benefits. New capital investments in renewable fuel switching in oil refineries, biocrude from forest sector residues, clean tech innovations, and diversion of waste from landfills into low-carbon fuels could support nearly 24,000 new jobs and generate $10.2 billion in total output from in Canada by the year 2030.
To accelerate these investments, Canada is committing the $1.5 billion Clean Fuels Fund to help support the anticipated doubling to tripling of advanced biofuels’ capacity to meet Canada’s increasingly challenging climate change targets.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Amongst them are Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators which are actively developing new low-carbon liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and its members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
