RI International Hosts Open House and Resource Fair at Cumberland Recovery Response Center
RI International hosts the Cumberland RRC Open House and Resource Fair in Fayetteville, NC on July 19, 2021.FAYETTELLIVE, NC, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RI International's Cumberland Recovery Response Center opened its door in June 2020 to serve the community of Cumberland County. The services of the site are funded by Alliance Health and Cumberland County as part of its network of providers for mental health and substance use services. The Cumberland Recovery Response Center’s Campus of Connection recently enhanced its facilities with new, integrated programs that will be revealed during the upcoming Open House and Community Resource Fair.
The July 19th Open House and Community Resource Fair is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, which is located at 1724 Roxie Ave in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The Cumberland Community Collaborative is sponsoring the Community Resource Fair at the Cumberland RRC Open House on July 19. The resources of various mental health/physical health providers in Cumberland County will be at the fair. They will be available to meet with Cumberland County residents and provide information on services they offer and to answer any questions pertaining to their services and how to access them. The purpose of the fair is to ensure that the residents of Cumberland County are aware of resources and how to access them.
The Open House and will include remarks from RI International’s CEO and president, David Covington, as well as Alliance Health, Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, and community representatives who will discuss the comprehensive programming. Crisis services are offered onsite within the Living Room at the Retreat. Additionally, Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) services will be offered shortly.
Major Robert Ramirez of the Fayetteville Police Department stated, “We, at the Fayetteville Police Department, are ecstatic to have Recovery Innovations (RI) International, providing their efficient, real time, 24/7 service, which in our minds are lifesaving services to those in crisis”
“Since its inception Alliance has made a strong and ongoing commitment to ensuring 24/7 access to high-quality behavioral health crisis assessment and intervention services,” said Alliance CEO Rob Robinson. “As we prepare to operate a Tailored Plan in North Carolina’s evolving Medicaid landscape, I know that this outstanding facility will serve as a critical component of our efforts to serve the comprehensive, whole-person care needs of our neighbors here in Cumberland County.”
David Covington, CEO and President of RI International said, “RI International is honored to partner with Alliance Health in the delivery of the highest quality crisis care for Cumberland County; a partnership driven by our shared commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of this community. Adults in mental health and substance use crisis now have a place that will immediately welcome them into care to minimize the negative impact of the crisis.”
About RI International
RI International (https://www.riinternational.com), a global organization with more than 50 programs throughout the United States and abroad, provides Crisis, Health, Recovery and Consulting services, wherein their values and priorities include: maintaining a recovery culture, ensuring clinical best practices, making safety a priority for all, measuring value and results, optimizing quality and compliance, and serving as a critical resource for First Responders.
About Alliance Health
Alliance Health (https://www.alliancehealthplan.org/ is a Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization (LME-MCO) serving people in North Carolina’s Durham, Wake, Cumberland and Johnston counties who are insured by Medicaid or are uninsured. Our network of providers offers treatment and support for mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
