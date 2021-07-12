American Fidelity Named One of the Top Workplaces in IT
American Fidelity was named one of IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2021 100 Best Places to Work in IT.
I’m proud of how our team jumped at the challenges this year brought, and we were able to quickly implement new technology to better serve our Customers and Colleagues.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity was named one of IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2021 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Landing at No. 19 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 18th appearance on the list.
— Diana Bittle, Chief Information Officer, American Fidelity
“The pandemic put a lot of pressure on IT, but fortunately we had systems in place that made it possible for us to seamlessly transition to our workforce being nearly 100% remote without impacting our business,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “I’m proud of how our team jumped at the challenges this year brought, and we were able to quickly implement new technology to better serve our Customers and Colleagues.”
Approximately 230 people work in the IT division at American Fidelity. The Company is currently hiring software developers and configuration analysts in Oklahoma City. IT Colleagues enjoy flexibility, hybrid in-office/remote schedules, a relaxed dress code, a collaborative environment and building solutions that make things easier for others.
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019.
