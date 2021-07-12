EB-5 Investor FAQs for Direct EB-5 Investment at $500K with EB5 Affiliate Network and Davies & Associates, LLC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB EB-5 Investor FAQs for Direct EB-5 Investment at $500K ” with guest panelist Mark I. Davies, Esq., of Davies & Associates, LLC, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT. Click here to register now.
An EB-5 direct investment requires a minimum investment of $500,000 in a targeted employment area (TEA) or $1.0 million if not located in a TEA. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation.
The following questions will be covered on the webinar:
• How can I evaluate immigration risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• How can I evaluate financial risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• When will my $500K investment be returned?
• How can I receive a return on my $500K investment?
• Can the return of my $500K be guaranteed?
• How is direct different from regional center EB-5?
• How does a direct project show 10 new jobs?
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, urges prospective EB-5 investors to consider a direct EB-5 investment given the temporary reduction back to $500K. “Given the recent Federal Court decision which reversed the past rule change increasing the minimum investment amount back down from $900K, the direct EB-5 investment has been temporarily reduced back to $500K and as a result we are seeing incredibly strong demand for investment given the significant price reduction.”
Mark I. Davies, Esq., managing partner of Davies & Associates, LLC, has advised potential EB-5 investors to “Make sure to perform adequate diligence on any EB-5 direct or regional center project and understand both the financial and immigration aspects of your investment.”
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
*****
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of direct EB-5 investments and 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in business enterprises in the United States and procure the necessary visas move to the U.S. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
Jeremy Shackle
An EB-5 direct investment requires a minimum investment of $500,000 in a targeted employment area (TEA) or $1.0 million if not located in a TEA. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation.
The following questions will be covered on the webinar:
• How can I evaluate immigration risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• How can I evaluate financial risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• When will my $500K investment be returned?
• How can I receive a return on my $500K investment?
• Can the return of my $500K be guaranteed?
• How is direct different from regional center EB-5?
• How does a direct project show 10 new jobs?
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, urges prospective EB-5 investors to consider a direct EB-5 investment given the temporary reduction back to $500K. “Given the recent Federal Court decision which reversed the past rule change increasing the minimum investment amount back down from $900K, the direct EB-5 investment has been temporarily reduced back to $500K and as a result we are seeing incredibly strong demand for investment given the significant price reduction.”
Mark I. Davies, Esq., managing partner of Davies & Associates, LLC, has advised potential EB-5 investors to “Make sure to perform adequate diligence on any EB-5 direct or regional center project and understand both the financial and immigration aspects of your investment.”
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
*****
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of direct EB-5 investments and 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in business enterprises in the United States and procure the necessary visas move to the U.S. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here