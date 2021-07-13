ZE PowerGroup Inc. Recognized as EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Thrice in a Row
ZE’s data management expertise, technological rigor, and exceptional customer service continue to dominate in 2021
ZE impressed EnergyRisk judges with its readiness and ability to meet its clients’ changing and growing needs, investing in new technology to increase the performance and speed of its offering.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is delighted to win the EnergyRisk's Data House of the Year award yet again. The data management global leader has bagged the award for the third year in a row and has been a persistent winner in this category since its inception.
— Stella Farrington, the Head of Content, EnergyRisk
ZE has earned an excellent reputation for providing unbeatable end-to-end data management and analytics solutions for a wide range of markets. With a significant global presence, ZE goes above and beyond to maintain the highest standards of service quality consistently over the years.
Aiman El-Ramly, the Chief Business Officer of ZE PowerGroup, states, "We are thrilled to be recognized for our data management and ZE Cloud solutions by EnergyRisk. With our ZEMA™ platform, we ensure that we maintain relevance as data markets rapidly advance in energy and commodities. ZE’s customer-focused approach is the cornerstone of our success. We are most appreciative of the continued recognition for excellence that we receive from EnergyRisk.”
Having served customers for 25 years across industries, ZE takes pride in providing tailored solutions to meet the unique data management, integration, and analytics needs of different organizations no matter where they reside in the supply chain. ZE data collection serves the entire gambit of energy and a wide swath of commodities including agriculture and metals.
“The extreme price volatility of last year made it essential for commodities firms to gain market insight by acquiring and managing data. ZE PowerGroup impressed EnergyRisk judges with its readiness and ability to meet its clients’ changing and growing needs, investing in new technology to increase the performance and speed of its offering. The increased focus on data in the commodities space was reflected in the larger number of entries we had for this category this year, but ZE PowerGroup stood out due to its long-time specialism and expertise in energy,” said Stella Farrington, the Head of Content at EnergyRisk.
ZE leverages its technological capabilities to make robust data-centric services accessible for customers, regardless of their organization’s size. Winning the EnergyRisk's Data House of the Year award thrice in a row is indeed a huge achievement.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA:
Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, which is a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries by providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm 2021 Canadian Business and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chart of Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year and continues to be recognized as the winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
