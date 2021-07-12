Leader in Online IT Training announces new training course for high-demand Google Cloud Certification

ITU Online recently released its brand new Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Certification Training course that is on-demand and available 24/7.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Professional Cloud Architect was the highest paying certification of 2020 and 2019" according to Google. ITU Online worked diligently to produce the course instructed by expert Joseph Holbrook for IT professionals and prospects to elevate their professional skills and boost their salaries.

This course is for GCP beginners. Some prior experience would be helpful as this course does not extensively cover GCP 100 material.

The course is best suited for the following students:

• Cloud Developers, Managers, Administrators, and Architects new to GCP

• Solution Architects new to GCP

• Programmers who wish to deploy applications in GCP

• Anyone interested in hosting highly scaleable, fault-tolerant applications (such as WordPress and Joomla) on the GCP platform IaaS or PaaS



The elements that define DevOps operations and how it applies to GCP services are the essential components of this course. Major services related to deploying a CI and CD pipeline, along with a review of Kubernetes Engine, App Engine, and Cloud Functions, are also covered.

Founder and CEO Carrie Cameron adds, “According to a 2018 Global Knowledge survey, a GCP Cloud Architect is among the highest-paid with an average annual income of $139,529. Obtaining a Google Cloud certification or simply learning the skill sets for Google Cloud technology can provide tremendous prospects for your career and earnings potential.”

Learn more: www.ituonline.com



About ITU Online Training

ITU Online Training’s curriculum is designed, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters in the Tampa Bay region. For nearly a decade ITU has combined its proven educational concepts with solid instructional delivery to create exceptional online, video-based IT training. Course content is designed for prospective first-time IT career entrants to those with significant experience and certifications.

ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best IT industry leaders to create award-winning training courses. ITU has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. They also were awarded two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

These awards solidify ITU Online’s presence as a premier training brand, delivering top-line, affordable, IT on-demand training online. Courses can be completed at your own pace and time. ITU Online is the only IT training company that provides lifelong training, combined with complimentary updates of its existing and newly released courses through its proprietary Lifetime Library option.