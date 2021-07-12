Last Step Recycling, LLC establishing operations in Chester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Last Step Recycling, LLC, an automotive shredder residue (ASR) company, today announced plans to establish operations in Chester County. The $46.4 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2019, Last Step Recycling, LLC processes ASR to capture metals such as copper, aluminum and other resources. These recycled metals are then used in appliances, automobiles and technology equipment across numerous industries.

Located in Chester Technology Park in Chester, Last Step Recycling, LLC’s new facility will recover sellable material from ASR that would normally go to a landfill. This green initiative will reduce waste and preserve natural resources.

The new facility is expected to be operational by July 2022. Last Step Recycling, LLC will begin hiring in the spring of 2022.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Chester County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“After looking at several states, we are excited to build our new facility in South Carolina. Both state and local officials stood out by showing us that they support our recycling initiative. The Last Step Recycling, LLC team is looking forward to bringing its long history of recycling to Chester County as we construct and operate our new proprietary processing facility.” -Last Step Recycling, LLC CEO Chip Shirley

"It's exciting to see innovative companies continue to establish operations in our state. We congratulate Last Step Recycling, LLC for their new facility in Chester County through this $46.4 million investment and the 50 new jobs it will create." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies like Last Step Recycling, LLC are attracted to South Carolina thanks to our top-notch business environment. I congratulate the company on this new project and look forward to the impact it will make in the Chester County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are delighted to welcome Last Step Recycling, LLC to Chester County. This is a green project. By utilizing new technology, this company is able to create recycled material streams to what otherwise would go into landfills.” -Chester County Supervisor Dr. Wylie Frederick

“Congratulations to Last Step Recycling, LLC for establishing in Chester Technology Park, a great location along the Highway 9 industrial corridor with easy access to Interstate 77. One of the drivers for this project is the L&C Railroad that will allow Last Step Recycling, LLC to do business with both CSX and Norfolk Southern.” -South Carolina I-77 Alliance Interim President & CEO Christopher Finn