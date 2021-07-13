Fitzgerald Auto Mall Reactivates the Child Safety Program
Vaccinated & Certified Professionals Will Inspect Child Safety Seats for the Community
We started this because my own people wanted to make sure children were safer in cars, including their own. I am so thankful for their efforts because I know they're making a difference every day.”NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Mall is committed to educating the community about the importance of properly installed child safety seats to keep children safe on the road. Fitzgerald Auto Mall has championed the safe installation of Child Safety Seats since 1999. Having trained more than 100 technicians, Fitzgerald Buick GMC Rockville will reactivate their first in person community event since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday, July 15.
Jack Fitzgerald, the founder of Fitzgerald Auto Mall, initiated the Fitzgerald Child Car Seat Inspection Program in 1999 after he learned about the dangers of improperly installed child safety seats. To date, Fitzgerald Auto Mall installed over 50,000 child safety seats since the beginning of the program in 1999. No other local volunteer program in the United States has ever achieved this many child safety seat inspections within a single program or initiative. In partnership with the Montgomery County Safe Kids Coalition, vaccinated and certified professional will inspect child safety seats and educate the community on proper installation techniques during this free event.
"We started this because my own people wanted to make sure children were safer in cars, including their own. I am so thankful for their efforts because I know they're making a difference every day." said Jack Fitzgerald. For over 20 years, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, and MD Police have been a shinning example of public-private partnership success. The local Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue volunteers have been key partners in helping to organize and staff the events.
Studies show that properly installed child safety seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers ages 1-4 and 45% for children 4-8. Statistics can improve by using the car seats correct and not "graduating" children to seat belts too early. The misuse of car seats remain a big problem and motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children 3 to 14. Please join us on July 15 to educate families about how to properly install their child's car seat.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall-Buick GMC Truck
Thursday, July 15, 2021
10AM-12:30PM
5501 Nicholson Lane Rockville MD 20852
This is a free service-No appointments necessary
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principal continues. That's the #FitzWay!
Lauryn Hreben
Roig Communications LLC
+1 202-629-2306
