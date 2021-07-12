Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 12, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

Allen

Village of Harrod

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Belmont

Wayne Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Port William - Liberty Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County Landfill

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of North Olmsted

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke County General Health District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wabash Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Gahanna

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Joint Legislative Ethics Committee

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

City of Xenia

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Knox Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Village of Evendale

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Kenton Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Forest

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Village of Cadiz

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Flatrock Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Richmond Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ripley Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-Community Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Bloomfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Hartford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Bokescreek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/23/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Berkey

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Boardman Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Canfield

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Northern Area Water Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Community Improvement Corporation of Huber Heights

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Regional Water Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami Valley Communications Council

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Carroll Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

City of Massillon

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Area Vocational School District

 FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Navarre

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Tallmadge

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Newton Falls Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Dover Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Mason Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Williams

Montpelier Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Montpelier

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

City of Perrysburg

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Carey Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

