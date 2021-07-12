For Immediate Release:

July 12, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Village of Harrod IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Belmont Wayne Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Port William - Liberty Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Crawford County Landfill 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of North Olmsted C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Darke County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke County General Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wabash Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Gahanna C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Joint Legislative Ethics Committee 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene City of Xenia IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Knox Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Village of Evendale IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Kenton Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Forest 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Village of Cadiz IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Flatrock Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Richmond Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ripley Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-Community Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Bloomfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Mentor C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Hartford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Bokescreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/23/2020 Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Berkey 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Boardman Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 City of Canfield Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Northern Area Water Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation of Huber Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Regional Water Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Valley Communications Council 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Carroll Water and Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark City of Massillon IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark County Area Vocational School District FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Navarre IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Tallmadge C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Newton Falls Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas Dover Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Mason Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Williams Montpelier Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Montpelier 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood City of Perrysburg IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Carey Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov