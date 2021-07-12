Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Village of Harrod
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Belmont
Wayne Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Port William - Liberty Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Crawford County Landfill
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of North Olmsted
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Darke County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke County General Health District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wabash Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Gahanna
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Joint Legislative Ethics Committee
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
City of Xenia
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Knox Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Village of Evendale
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Kenton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Forest
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Village of Cadiz
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Flatrock Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Richmond Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ripley Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-Community Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Bloomfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Mentor
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Hartford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Bokescreek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/23/2020
Lucas
Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Berkey
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Boardman Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
City of Canfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Northern Area Water Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Community Improvement Corporation of Huber Heights
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Dayton Regional Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Regional Water Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami Valley Communications Council
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Carroll Water and Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
City of Massillon
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark County Area Vocational School District
FFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Navarre
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Tallmadge
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
Dover Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Mason Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Williams
Montpelier Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Montpelier
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
City of Perrysburg
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Carey Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
