COVID-19 Daily Update 7-12-2021
DHHR has confirmed the death of an 88-year old female from Berkeley County.
“With the COVID-19 vaccine, we have the responsibility as individuals to stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,906), Boone (2,183), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,919), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,318), Greenbrier (2,911), Hampshire (1,931), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,220), Jackson (2,269), Jefferson (4,810), Kanawha (15,532), Lewis (1,310), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,668), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,629), Mercer (5,213), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,408), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,241), Nicholas (1,911), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,356), Raleigh (7,106), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (666), Summers (866), Taylor (1,290), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,982), Wayne (3,186), Webster (555), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (464), Wood (7,965), Wyoming (2,066).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV