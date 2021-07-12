Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management Develops New Credential for Physician Advisors

CMPC is a new credential available to MDs and DOs working within care management.

The Care Management Physician Certification (CMPC) addresses a growing need to educate and credential physicians working within care management.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Rock, ARK. The Association for Physician Leadership (APLCM), in conjunction with their partner organization, the American Case Management Association (ACMA), announces the creation of the Care Management Physician Certification (CMPC).

The new CMPC credential aims to establish standards and a knowledge base along with increased visibility and credibility for a growing and evolving group of physicians involved in care management. Physicians working in care management, typically titled physician advisor or medical director, serve various roles within a health system, including acting as a liaison between clinical staff, payers and administrative personnel. They work to ensure their organization is providing quality patient care and effective utilization of health care services.

“The physician advisor role is increasingly important in health care delivery. Physician advisors come from a variety of disciplines with varied expertise and experience. The new CMPC credential helps establish the competencies and standards needed to provide better and more efficient care to patients and their families,” said APCLM National Board President Marc Adler, MD.

Topics assessed in the CMPC examination include utilization management, clinical documentation improvement, care transitions, advocacy and regulatory compliance, medical necessity reviews, denial management and education of the care management team.

“Earning a CMPC will heighten credibility with healthcare practitioners and employers. Via medical scenario-based testing, a CMPC certified physician will have had to demonstrate the application of knowledge requisite for physician advising and ultimately effective transitions of care,” said ACMA and APLCM CEO and Founder L. Greg Cunningham, MHA. “With the complexity of our healthcare delivery and reimbursement systems, CMPC certified physicians will be more desired and better positioned for the increasingly discerning organizations hiring physician leaders.”

The CMPC examination is available to individuals holding a current MD or DO designation. Applicants interested in learning more about the CMPC credential, including minimum requirements, testing locations and examination preparation, can visit aplcm.org

About APLCM

The Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM) was established to support the evolving role of physician advisors, medical directors, chief medical officers and transition of care leaders who work within case management teams. Their goal is to develop and direct activities to benefit the physician care management community, physician members and ultimately patients and families through collaboration, networking, research, education, training, knowledge, and publication opportunities. Founded in 2017, APLCM is a non-profit association with the support of the American Case Management Association (ACMA). For more information, visit aplcm.org.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is the largest national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management and over 31,000 educational subscribers. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit acmaweb.org.