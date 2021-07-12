ANIL UZUN Has Announced Two of His Biggest Turkey Headline Shows to Date.
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, an independent music producer, musical arranger, event organizer from Turkey is returning to the stage after the pandemic. The newly announced shows at Istanbul and Ankara will bookend his appearances on the main stage at festivals.
ANIL UZUN commented: “I am incredibly excited to play again. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to play safely again! I can’t wait to go back!”
“I will also be joining as a special guest for the shows around Turkey” he continues.
Upcoming dates are listed below:
Fri Aug 27 - Volkswagen Arena, Istanbul, Turkey * [pre-sale]
Sat Aug 28 - Sahne Ankara, Ankara * [pre-sale]
Tickets go on artist pre-sale this Wednesday 23nd June at 10am, and then general sale from Friday 25th June at 10am.
ANIL UZUN recently produced a deluxe version of his very first single “Solitude'' on the 15th anniversary of its release and soon after he released a docu-music video as a tribute to the anniversary. The documentary features the deluxe version and live acoustic performance of the hit single.
To see more on ANIL UZUN visit https://aniluzun.club/.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
