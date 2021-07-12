Duperon Corporation unveils refreshed brand and expanded portfolio
The manufacturer overcomes challenges of the unknown by focusing on internal improvementsSAGINAW, MI, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duperon Corporation, leader in innovative preliminary liquids/solids separation systems, today announced the launch of a brand refresh that reflects its commitment to continuously evolve as an innovative solutions provider for the wastewater industry and its ongoing promise to serving customers’ needs.
Last year was challenging for everyone, but Duperon met those challenges head-on and feels it was able to turn a difficult time into one of positive change, energizing its employees, customers, and channel partners. Tammy Bernier, CEO, said Duperon’s success during 2020 is the result of a company culture that they work very hard to maintain. “Our company culture revolves around a mutual respect for one another, and our ability to collaborate to create success is a priority. During the pandemic we supported one another and came together to get through a challenging year, and we grew stronger as a team. We successfully added three new products to our product line and underwent a brand refresh. Our team did not allow a challenging year to stifle its creativity or create obstacles that prevented productivity. They met each challenge and proved that a united team can achieve whatever it sets its minds to, even during unprecedented times.”
Duperon has recently launched three products that are effective solutions to current issues facing the water and wastewater industry. The FlexRake® IQ™ and The FlexRake® IQ2™ are the next generation of the original gold-standard FlexRake technology. Both new screens have been created with a new level of resilience to accommodate current and future challenging plant conditions. The FlexRake IQ2 includes a real-time automated response feature that optimizes the screen field to respond to changing site conditions. The Dual Auger System™ (DAS) is a low-maintenance, fully submersible system that captures and removes flushable wipes and other pump-fouling debris at the point of entry before they can impact downstream equipment. The DAS drastically reduces clogged pumps, and its compact design makes it ideal for manhole applications.
As part of their brand refresh, Duperon has completely rebuilt and redesigned their website. The new site features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging that more closely resembles the simple, straightforward and creative character of the company. The visual design showcases all of the Duperon product lines that can be searched via industry or capability, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The website reinforces the new look and feel and follows Duperon's tradition of ease of use to provide an interactive, solution-based experience with better navigation and mobile use.
According to Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation, “Our brand refresh creates space for all of the new products we are developing and the markets we are entering. It is in alignment with who we have always been as a company and our commitment to providing innovative, simple and efficient solutions for our industry. We will continue to serve our customers and partners and design solutions to meet the evolving challenges of the industry. As a company, we are proud to be a supporter and in service with the water heroes who work hard to ensure clean water for the world.”
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. www.duperon.com
