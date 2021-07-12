NOMINATIONS ARE COMING IN FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THE 2021 WWME LONGEST MARRIED COUPLE PROJECT

Nominations are now flowing in from across the country for this year’s 2021 WWME LMC Project.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As President Jimmy & Rosalyn Carter. the Georgia state winners of the 2019 Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) Longest Married Couple Project (LMC) celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, nominations are now flowing in from across the country for this year’s 2021 WWME LMC Project.

“We want to congratulate President and Mrs. Carter for being the Georgia state winners 3 years ago. We are also thrilled and excited that nominations are coming in from all across the United States this year, and that friends and family want to honor those couples who have long marriages,” said Dick & Diane Baumbach and Fr. Dick Morse, the WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators.

“What is truly inspirational is the couples are being nominated for marriages as short as 33 years and as long as the mid 70 years,” they added.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 10, 2021. This is the 11th year of the project which was started in 2010. WWME honors a national winning couple along with couples from each of the 50 states and U.S. territories.

National winners from Nevada, Connecticut, Kansas, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and three different couples from California have also been honored. State winners have also been recognized for their longest marriages.

The national and state winners will be recognized in October of this year. There will be a special ceremony with gifts for this year’s national winners at their location. The state winners will also receive personal recognition and a special certificate of achievement from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement.

Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted online at longestmarriedcouple.wwme.org or by email, regular mail or calling a special phone number.

The contact information for sending in a nomination, which simply requires the name of the couple, their wedding date and where they currently reside- plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple, is as follows: longestmarriedcouple.wwme.org or email to dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org, regular mail Dick & Diane Baumbach 1332 Deer Trail Rockledge, FL 32955, and Special Phone Number 321-652-8262. Nominations must be received by Sept. 10, 2021. As a matter of safety and protection, the nominators of the winning couples are initially contacted and not the actual winners.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter is the largest faith-based marriage enrichment organization in the world. WWME programs have enriched and transformed the lives of married couples and priests for generations. We offer a peer-to-peer experience, typically over a weekend, where married couples and priests can pause and reflect privately on the meaning of their vocations and are given the tools for nurturing their love. Our mission is to proclaim the value of marriage and holy orders in the Church and in the world.

To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 332-7309. -30-

Media inquiries should be directed to: Dick & Diane Baumbach (321) 544-3440 dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net or dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org