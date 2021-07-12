Titan Workspace for Microsoft Teams Announces the Launch of a Guest User Portal to Facilitate External Collaboration

Guest User Portal within Microsoft Teams

New feature to simplify external user collaboration for Office365 users.

Our customer base is rapidly growing and some of our enterprise customers have implemented Titan for more than 8000 employees on a single M365 tenant” — Gaurav Bhutani, Associate Vice President, Sales

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TITAN WORKSPACE has announced the general availability of their new Guest User Portal functionality. Customers of Microsoft Teams will now be able to provide branded and dedicated guest user portals for external users like as customers, partners, vendors, subcontractors, students, and community members. By facilitating documents, tasks, projects, news, knowledgebase, timesheets, and more, the new feature will enable seamless collaboration between Office365 and Non-Active Directory users.

“This is a game-changer. We have solved many complexities within Office365 by simplifying external users' management. Our latest version 2.7 will significantly improve content and collaboration governance for managing SharePoint sites within Microsoft Teams thus enabling Office365 users to create portals for their guest users. With over 150 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams has become the leader in workplace communication and collaboration. Titan is one of the most appropriate solutions for managing a hybrid workforce for Teams users. Our customers are experiencing an increase in productivity and employee engagement.” said Ashish Kamotra founder and CEO of Titan.

Watch Guest User Portal: Introducing Guest User Portal within Microsoft Teams



“TITAN Lights Up Office365. Titan customers are experiencing massive increases in Office365 adoption. We simplify Office365 and help business users to be more productive within Teams by providing them with Document Management, Project Management, Tasks, Intranet, and host of other employee productivity tools. Our new Guest user portal feature will also increase user adoption. This new feature will help companies enhance their collaboration ecosystem with both internal and external users in a very manageable way.” said Gaurav Bhutani, Associate Vice President, Sales.

This new guest user feature is going to open immense opportunities for our customers. “Our customer base is rapidly growing and some of our enterprise customers have implemented Titan for more than 8000 employees on a single M365 tenant. We are aggressively strengthening our reseller network with many leading Managed Services Providers and CSPs now promoting Titan as a value-added solution to their Microsoft customers,” said Gaurav Bhutani.

Problems that Titan solve:

Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 unless they have a strong technical understanding of SharePoint. A successful SharePoint adoption would demand a significant investment in adaptations and training. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan has streamlined M365's basic collaboration capabilities, allowing for fast implementation without additional customization or training. Titan offers Intranet, Documents management, Project management, Task management, Attendance, Timesheets, Guest user portals.



About TFW Labs, Inc.

Titan is the flagship product of TFW Labs having a corporate headquarter in the USA. TFW has its wholly-owned subsidiary named Adapt Software India Pvt. Ltd. in India. Titan is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint. Titan has a unique capability that allows large corporations to set up independent digital workplaces and Intranets for their subsidiary companies on a single Office365 tenant with the ease of administration and governance. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com

Introducing Guest User Portal within Microsoft Teams | Titan Digital Workplace