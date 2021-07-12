Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 44 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,241 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403266

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2021 @ 2010hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Marcus Dunleavey                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/11/21, Troopers were dispatched to respond to a family disturbance. Upon arrival we met with Marcus Dunleavey. Through further investigation Troopers were able to determine Dunleavey was intoxicated. Dunleavey has conditions not to drink alcohol. Dunleavey was processed and released on citation to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions on 9/13/21 at 0800hrs at the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 @ 0800hrs           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.