St. Johnsbury Barracks / / VCOR

CASE#: 21A403266

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2021 @ 2010hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Marcus Dunleavey

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/11/21, Troopers were dispatched to respond to a family disturbance. Upon arrival we met with Marcus Dunleavey. Through further investigation Troopers were able to determine Dunleavey was intoxicated. Dunleavey has conditions not to drink alcohol. Dunleavey was processed and released on citation to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions on 9/13/21 at 0800hrs at the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 @ 0800hrs

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

