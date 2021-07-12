St. Johnsbury Barracks / / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403266
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2021 @ 2010hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Marcus Dunleavey
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/11/21, Troopers were dispatched to respond to a family disturbance. Upon arrival we met with Marcus Dunleavey. Through further investigation Troopers were able to determine Dunleavey was intoxicated. Dunleavey has conditions not to drink alcohol. Dunleavey was processed and released on citation to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions on 9/13/21 at 0800hrs at the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 @ 0800hrs
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Saint Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111