Derby Barracks / Obstruction of Justice +

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502289
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE: 7/11/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Barton, VT
VIOLATION:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Aggravated Assault
- Criminal Threatening
- Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Brent Bapp
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a residence in Barton, VT, for a report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, it was learned the accused engaged in a threatening and abusive course of conduct towards several individuals at a neighboring residence which placed them in fear of bodily harm.
The VSP Derby Barracks is currently conducting an investigation in which the victims in this instance are considered witnesses. As a result, the accused was placed under arrest for the above offenses and transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing.
The accused was ordered held on $5,000.00 bail by the Honorable Court along with conditions of release, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He is due in court on 7/12/21 at 1300 hours.
Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no further information on the identity of the victims is currently available for release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21, 1300
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.