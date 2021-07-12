Derby Barracks / Obstruction of Justice +

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE: 7/11/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Barton, VT

VIOLATION:

Obstruction of Justice Aggravated Assault Criminal Threatening Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Brent Bapp

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a residence in Barton, VT, for a report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, it was learned the accused engaged in a threatening and abusive course of conduct towards several individuals at a neighboring residence which placed them in fear of bodily harm.

The VSP Derby Barracks is currently conducting an investigation in which the victims in this instance are considered witnesses. As a result, the accused was placed under arrest for the above offenses and transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing.

The accused was ordered held on $5,000.00 bail by the Honorable Court along with conditions of release, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He is due in court on 7/12/21 at 1300 hours.

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no further information on the identity of the victims is currently available for release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21, 1300

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.