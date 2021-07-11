Williston Barracks // Single Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021 at approximately 1832 hours
STREET: VT Route 117
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Skunk Hollow Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ricky Golder
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Aprilia
VEHICLE MODEL: Scrbeo 500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor – Single Laceration to Arm and Body Aches
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/10/2021 at approximately 1832 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 117 at the intersection of Skunk Hollow Road in the town of Jericho. Troopers responded to the area and observed the operator, later identified as Ricky Golder (60) of Essex Junction sitting on the guardrail next to his motorcycle. Investigation indicated that Golder was traveling north west on VT RT 117 towards Essex when he failed to navigate the right hand corner, losing control of the motorcycle and crashing onto its side. The motorcycle was totaled. Golder was wearing padded motorcycle gear and sustained minor injuries. Speed and impairment did not appear to be a factors in the crash.
Essex Rescue was dispatched to the scene, however Golder declined any treatment. Mike Bushey Auto removed the motorcycle from the roadway.