Williston Barracks // Single Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2021 at approximately 1832 hours

STREET: VT Route 117

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Skunk Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ricky Golder

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Aprilia

VEHICLE MODEL: Scrbeo 500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor – Single Laceration to Arm and Body Aches

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/10/2021 at approximately 1832 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 117 at the intersection of Skunk Hollow Road in the town of Jericho. Troopers responded to the area and observed the operator, later identified as Ricky Golder (60) of Essex Junction sitting on the guardrail next to his motorcycle. Investigation indicated that Golder was traveling north west on VT RT 117 towards Essex when he failed to navigate the right hand corner, losing control of the motorcycle and crashing onto its side. The motorcycle was totaled. Golder was wearing padded motorcycle gear and sustained minor injuries. Speed and impairment did not appear to be a factors in the crash.

Essex Rescue was dispatched to the scene, however Golder declined any treatment. Mike Bushey Auto removed the motorcycle from the roadway.