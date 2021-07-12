Haizol Accelerate their Sustainability Goals for 2022 through their Digital Platform & Sustainable Suppliers
Haizol’s initiatives to reach their sustainability goals include leveraging their digital platform to assist manufacturers to lower their ecological footprintLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability is at the forefront of the minds of most manufacturers, with aggressive goals being set to lower the environmental footprint of their processes. Manufacturers with an aim to scale their sustainability initiatives will stand in good stead to succeed in the long-term as a reliable and stable supplier. When choosing a supplier, selecting one who is focused on the future and the environment is key.
Haizol is one of the organizations striving to reduce waste, emissions, and resource consumption. Haizol see the benefits in improving operational efficiency through cost and waste reduction. Consumers’ priority on partnering with sustainable manufacturers is growing, thus Haizol continuing to move in a greener direction allows them to respond and reach new customers and protect the public trust.
Haizol’s initiatives to reach their sustainability goals include leveraging their digital platform to assist manufacturers in lowering their ecological footprint, whilst constructing a base for sustainable development in the future. Haizol see that manufacturers play a key role in improving access to more sustainable choices and spreading awareness.
Another approach to strengthening their impact is using more sustainable manufacturing processes, which lower negative environmental impacts at the same time as conserving energy and natural resources.
Haizol vets potential and existing suppliers on a variety of factors before adding them to their vast database. This process is in-depth and exhaustive, involving looking into the suppliers’ ecological footprint. This comprehensive service means customers using Haizol’s platform to source factories to manufacturing their parts can do so with ease and confidence. Customers can save money and crucially time, which will enable them to focus their energy into other parts of the business.
With quotes from appropriate pre-matched suppliers direct to a customer’s inbox within 24 hours from hopping onto the site, this digital platform saves time, travel, resources, and cost. With a free of charge service, releasing a request for quote on Haizol is beneficial for companies of all sizes, for both prototypes to full production.
Jennifer Grant
Haizol
jennifer@haizolglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn