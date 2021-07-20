CraveBooks.com introduces Author Interview service to enable writers to form more intimate connections with their fans

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, one of the web’s premier book promotion sites, today launched an exciting new Author Interview service that gives writers a quick, easy-to-use way of sharing their personal stories with readers. By capturing and revealing their inspirations, creative process, favorite books and authors, personal background and more, authors can build a greater rapport with their fans.

Using the Author Interview portal, participating writers can spend just a few minutes answering questions on a web-based form. This input is then automatically converted into a narrative, optimized for the web, and published on their personal author page. These interviews can in turn be promoted via the CraveBooks Blog Network, author pages on Amazon and other popular online booksellers, as well as profiles on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The Author Interview services offers a great way for writers to share their personal stories to form more meaningful connections with their followers.

The Author Interview service is the latest in a growing set of tools writers can use to create content that can be fed into a variety of promotional channels to form a true multi-faceted marketing campaign. The new service offers writers another potential touch point with readers, helping foster greater loyalty among existing fans and introduce themselves to new readers.

“Readers really appreciate the opportunity to spend time with and get to know the authors of books they enjoy,” said [name], the sites’ founder. “CraveBooks’s new Author Interview service gives writers another great way to engage with their audience, letting them offer a glimpse into their thought process, the books and authors that have inspired them, their own personal journey as a writer and so much more. It’s like sitting down for a chat with your readers, but with hundreds or even thousands at a time.”

A stand-alone feature that can be accessed outside of the CraveBooks Dashboard, the service is available to all CraveBooks author clients free of charge. The Author Interview service is the latest in CraveBooks’ suite of Book Marketing services, including offerings such as Cover Design, Author Websites, Book Trailers and more.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.

Crave Books Platform Demo