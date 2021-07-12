4 BR/2.5 BA Home Only 1.5 Miles from Virginia Beach Oceanfront set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Location-Location-Location!! This solid home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood and will make an excellent primary residence or investment property.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of a move-in ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Seatack community located just off S. Birdneck Road only 1.5 miles from the oceanfront in Virginia Beach, VA, on Tuesday, July 20 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Location-Location-Location!! This solid home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood and will make an excellent primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this rarely offered beach get-away.”
The property is conveniently located only 1.5 miles from the fun and sun of the oceanfront, a short walk to Seatack Recreation Center, 1.3 miles from I-264 and 5 miles from Ocean Naval Air Station
156 Sea Street, Virginia Beach, VA, is a move-in ready 1,992± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home with a 2 car attached garage on a .133± acre lot in the Seatack community just off S. Birdneck Road.
The property’s features include:
• eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey)
• dining room
• living room w/fireplace
• laundry room
• attic
• 2 car attached garage (400± sq. ft)
• rear concrete patio
• public utilities
• concrete driveway
• vinyl privacy fencing
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Blue Box Auction Gallery
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 757-550-0285
info@nichollsauction.com