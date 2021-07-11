St. Johnsbury / Moose Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403251

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/10/21 at 2119 hours

TOWN: Sheffield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 Mile Marker 150 South

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christine Owre

AGE: 82

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT

VEHICLE #1 PASSENGERS:

James Owre 85

Mary Kelly 83

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stacey Sorrell

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida

VEHICLE # 2 PASSENGERS:

Sachiko Sorrell 70

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/10/21 at approximately 2119 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndon Rescue and the Sheffield Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash with a Moose on Interstate 91 near mile marker 150 southbound. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Camry first struck the moose head on. After The Camry struck the moose, the moose landed on the Toyota Tundra. After the Camry's collision, it crashed into a guardrail. After the Tundra's collision, it went over the guardrail off the road and rolled over down a 40 foot embankment. All occupants of these two vehicles were transported the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries. There was also a small dog name Pebbles in the Tundra that was not harmed from the crash. This crash is still under investigation.