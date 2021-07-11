St. Johnsbury / Moose Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A403251
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/10/21 at 2119 hours
TOWN: Sheffield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 Mile Marker 150 South
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christine Owre
AGE: 82
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT
VEHICLE #1 PASSENGERS:
James Owre 85
Mary Kelly 83
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stacey Sorrell
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida
VEHICLE # 2 PASSENGERS:
Sachiko Sorrell 70
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/10/21 at approximately 2119 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndon Rescue and the Sheffield Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash with a Moose on Interstate 91 near mile marker 150 southbound. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Camry first struck the moose head on. After The Camry struck the moose, the moose landed on the Toyota Tundra. After the Camry's collision, it crashed into a guardrail. After the Tundra's collision, it went over the guardrail off the road and rolled over down a 40 foot embankment. All occupants of these two vehicles were transported the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries. There was also a small dog name Pebbles in the Tundra that was not harmed from the crash. This crash is still under investigation.