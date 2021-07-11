RE: Fort Bridgman Rd, Vernon - reopened

The road has been reopened.

Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Fort Bridgman Rd in Vernon is closed in the area of 1367 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

