RE: Fort Bridgman Rd, Vernon - reopened
The road has been reopened.
Please drive carefully.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Fort Bridgman Rd in Vernon is closed in the area of 1367 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.