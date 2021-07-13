Hartzell Propeller Expands Heating Options With Acquisition of Tanis Aircraft Products
Adds Engine, Cabin Heating Systems to Prop De-Ice
We were impressed with Tanis' exceptional quality, laser focus on safety, passion for aviation, and fit with Hartzell.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has purchased the assets of Tanis Aircraft Products, a leading manufacturer of engine preheat systems for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, with facilities in Minnesota. The Tanis brand will become part of Hartzell Propeller’s heated products, which now includes systems for propeller de-ice, piston engine preheat, turbine engine preheat, helicopter preheat, battery, avionics, and cabin preheat.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
“The Hartzell family of companies, which is investing heavily in the future of general aviation, is broadening our offerings in heated products with this acquisition,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “We were impressed with Tanis' exceptional quality, laser focus on safety, passion for aviation, and fit with Hartzell. We continue to look for opportunities to make direct, long-term investments in value-added manufacturing companies that complement our existing portfolio or leverage core competencies,” he added.
Tanis Aircraft Products President and CEO Douglas J. Evink will become Hartzell Propeller vice president of sales for Tanis. Tanis engineering, sales, and administrative staff will continue to be based near the Anoka County Airport, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minn. Tanis manufacturing operations will be integrated into Hartzell Propeller’s heated products portfolio in Piqua, Ohio.
The Tanis Brand
Tanis has a wide range of piston engine preheat products, including kits for engines from manufacturers Austro, Continental, Franklin, Jabiru, Jacobs, Lycoming, Rotax, and more. Tanis also offers turbine preheat kits and systems for all major engine manufactures including Honeywell (Garrett), Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce (Allison), and more.
Tanis turbine engine preheat systems are approved for many aircraft models including PC-12, PC12/47E, and DHC-6 Viking. In addition, Tanis produces preconditioning systems for oil cooler, gear boxes, fuel control units, mod motors, and hydraulic units.
Tanis preheat products include kits and systems for most helicopter manufacturers, including AgustaWestland, Airbus, Bell, Enstrom, Erickson, Hélicoptères Guimbal, MDHI, Robinson, and Sikorsky. These helicopter systems are used with a variety of engine manufacturers, including GE, Lycoming, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, and Turbomeca.
A Tanis multi-point preheat system thoroughly heat-soaks engines. This keeps the metal above dew point removing the chance of condensation on engines. Condensation forms when warm oil and water vapor rises from oil pans and hits a colder surface, like cylinder heads.
The Tanis system heats the metal on engines and keeps the tolerances of the metal more uniform, causing a reduction in wear during startup. For deep heating, the piston preheat system uses a unique and patented heated threaded element that can go into the rocker cover or intake to fully heat the head of the cylinder. Heating the cylinder heads protect the engine and allows the heat to distribute through the engine cylinders more uniformly.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+ +1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn