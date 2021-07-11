Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI on ATV

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle                        

STATION:   Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/10/21 @ 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road, Bethel, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI on an ATV

 

ACCUSED:  Daren Mcconnell                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Narragansett, RI

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/10/21 at approximately 0100 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to an ATV Incident near the intersection of Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road in Bethel, VT. Investigation revealed that Daren Mcconnell, 53, operated his ATV on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Mcconnell was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks. Mcconnell was released on citation to appear at Windsor County Criminal Court on 7/27/21 at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    07/27/21 @ 0800 hours         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

