Royalton Barracks / DUI on ATV
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 7/10/21 @ 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road, Bethel, VT.
VIOLATION: DUI on an ATV
ACCUSED: Daren Mcconnell
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Narragansett, RI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/10/21 at approximately 0100 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to an ATV Incident near the intersection of Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road in Bethel, VT. Investigation revealed that Daren Mcconnell, 53, operated his ATV on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Mcconnell was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks. Mcconnell was released on citation to appear at Windsor County Criminal Court on 7/27/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED