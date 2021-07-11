Royalton Barracks / DUI on ATV

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B202195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 7/10/21 @ 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road, Bethel, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI on an ATV

ACCUSED: Daren Mcconnell

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Narragansett, RI

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/10/21 at approximately 0100 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to an ATV Incident near the intersection of Camp Brook Road and Hooper Hollow Road in Bethel, VT. Investigation revealed that Daren Mcconnell, 53, operated his ATV on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Mcconnell was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks. Mcconnell was released on citation to appear at Windsor County Criminal Court on 7/27/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED