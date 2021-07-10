St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A403241
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2021 at approximately 1413 hours
STREET: Parker Rd
TOWN: Vershire
CROSS STREETS: Chamberlain Hill Rd
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt road, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Eaton
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes
VEHICLE MODEL: CS4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Serious but not life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PEDESTRIAN:
NAME: Torrey Fifield
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
INJURIES: Serious but not life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
July 10, 2021 at approximately 1413 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the
intersection of Parker Rd and Chamberlain Hill Rd in Vershire, VT. Troopers
arrived on scene and determined that Christopher Eaton (53) was operating his
2016 Mercedes CS4 on Parker Rd when he approached another vehicle that had been
parked in a manner to obstruct traffic. Torrey Fifield was standing next to the
parked vehicle and was in the middle of the road wielding a crowbar.
Troopers learned that there had been an incident of road rage between Fifield
and Eaton prior to Fifield obstructing the roadway. Eaton attempted to turn onto
a road next to the obstruction but struck Fifield while doing so. Eaton
continued off the roadway and eventually struck a tree. Fifield and Eaton were
both transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the treatment of
serious but not life threatening injuries.
This incident remains under investigation.