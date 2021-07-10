St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A403241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2021 at approximately 1413 hours

STREET: Parker Rd

TOWN: Vershire

CROSS STREETS: Chamberlain Hill Rd

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt road, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Eaton

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes

VEHICLE MODEL: CS4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Serious but not life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PEDESTRIAN:

NAME: Torrey Fifield

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

INJURIES: Serious but not life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

July 10, 2021 at approximately 1413 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the

intersection of Parker Rd and Chamberlain Hill Rd in Vershire, VT. Troopers

arrived on scene and determined that Christopher Eaton (53) was operating his

2016 Mercedes CS4 on Parker Rd when he approached another vehicle that had been

parked in a manner to obstruct traffic. Torrey Fifield was standing next to the

parked vehicle and was in the middle of the road wielding a crowbar.

Troopers learned that there had been an incident of road rage between Fifield

and Eaton prior to Fifield obstructing the roadway. Eaton attempted to turn onto

a road next to the obstruction but struck Fifield while doing so. Eaton

continued off the roadway and eventually struck a tree. Fifield and Eaton were

both transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the treatment of

serious but not life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.