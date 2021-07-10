Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert VT RT 232 Marshfield

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Rt 232 in the area of Peacham Pond Rd  is closed due to a traffic crash.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Thank you

 

 

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

Traffic Alert VT RT 232 Marshfield

