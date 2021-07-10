Traffic Alert VT RT 232 Marshfield
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Rt 232 in the area of Peacham Pond Rd is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
