Facing the Future With Confidence: Planning for Your Legacy

Legacy Planning webinar, hosted by Advice Chaser

A legacy plan includes your money and estate--and also your wisdom and values. If you’re ready to start, you won’t want to miss this educational event.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Americans agree that having a plan for their legacy is important, yet only 18% have a will, advance directives, and a durable power of attorney. Your legacy includes everything you want to pass on, including your values and wisdom. A full legacy plan will include sharing these, as well as your estate and your wishes for your own care. If you’re ready to start, you won’t want to miss this educational event, hosted by Advice Chaser. The free webinar begins at 12:00 noon Mountain Time on July 21. To reserve your free place at the event, sign up here Advice Chaser, a service that matches individuals seeking financial advice with trusted advisors, will host the webinar. The presentation will delve into new research about Americans’ views on their legacies, and explain the most vital aspects of legacy planning. Attendees will learn valuable insights on:• The four pillars of legacy: your values, your wishes, your personal possessions, and your estate• How to distribute some of your estate during your lifetime• When to start legacy planning, and how to initiate the conversation with your loved ones• How to explore your personal priorities in your legacy• What you need to know about advance directives, such as medical directives and power of attorney• Tips on preparing essential documents in case of an emergency“Planning for your legacy is so important, and too many people don’t know where to start,” said Megan Coelho, president of Advice Chaser. “Education can make the whole process much less intimidating. This webinar should make it easier to start thinking about how to pass your legacy on.”When you’re ready to start your legacy plan, a financial advisor can help. Advice Chaser can connect you with someone knowledgeable about legacy planning. Book a free phone call with us today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

