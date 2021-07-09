Alternate Paths to a Traditional Sale of your Business

Webinar information for Advice Chaser's event on strategies for selling your business Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

Business owners manage their organizations for years, but may not know where to start when it comes to selling their business. Join this webinar to learn more.

You’ve invested so much in building up your business, and now it’s time to put the needed time and resources into selling it in the way that makes the most sense for you.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners manage their organizations for years, but most don’t know where to start when it comes to selling their business. Many small business owners don’t know much about the process of selling a business, or what other options might be available, until they’re already in a stressful situation. Get a foundational understanding before the need arises by joining Advice Chaser’s free educational webinar. The event will premiere at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. Although the event is free, you’ll need to reserve your place here Advice Chaser, a matching service on a mission to make sure that every investor can access ethical, high-quality financial guidance, will host the event. The presentation will go over all the succession options you have selling your business. Participants will gain insights on:• Alternate paths for selling your business• Different employee stock ownership plans• Management buyout options• Tax mitigation strategies for different situations“You’ve invested so much in building up your business, and now it’s time to put the needed time and resources into selling it in the way that makes the most sense for you,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “This webinar will go over the basics of selling your business so you can plan an exit strategy that will be beneficial to everyone involved.”While this presentation will educate you about the history and function of options trading, you can get personalized advice by talking with a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can match you with a trusted and experienced advisor who has extensive skills in helping clients sell their businesses. Get started with a quick free phone call today About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

