Derby Barracks - Trafficking Fentanyl
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502123
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/28/21, approximately 0915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Rd, Brownington
VIOLATION:
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Cocaine Possession
- Narcotic Possession
ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate, time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle at the above location. Upon arrival, the accused was encountered with the vehicle and indicators of criminal activity were detected. As a result of the on-scene investigation the vehicle was seized and search warrant application was made.
A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle. As a result of the findings, the accused was arrested on 7/9/21 with the assistance of DOC Probation and Parole Officers, issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges, and placed into custody of DOC Officers.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: None/citation issued
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.