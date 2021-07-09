Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks - Trafficking Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502123

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch                          

STATION: Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/21, approximately 0915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Rd, Brownington

VIOLATION:

  1. Trafficking Fentanyl

  2. Cocaine Possession

  3. Narcotic Possession

 

ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate, time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle at the above location.  Upon arrival, the accused was encountered with the vehicle and indicators of criminal activity were detected.  As a result of the on-scene investigation the vehicle was seized and search warrant application was made.

 

A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle.  As a result of the findings, the accused was arrested on 7/9/21 with the assistance of DOC Probation and Parole Officers, issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges, and placed into custody of DOC Officers.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/21, 1000  

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: None/citation issued

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

