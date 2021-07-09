Derby Barracks - Trafficking Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A502123

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/28/21, approximately 0915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Rd, Brownington

VIOLATION:

Trafficking Fentanyl Cocaine Possession Narcotic Possession

ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate, time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle at the above location. Upon arrival, the accused was encountered with the vehicle and indicators of criminal activity were detected. As a result of the on-scene investigation the vehicle was seized and search warrant application was made.

A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle. As a result of the findings, the accused was arrested on 7/9/21 with the assistance of DOC Probation and Parole Officers, issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges, and placed into custody of DOC Officers.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/21, 1000

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: None/citation issued

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.