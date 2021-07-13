Jumpstart Foundry is Accepting Applications for their Fall 2021 Round of Funding

Nashville, July 13, 2021: Jumpstart Foundry, one of Tennessee’s most active healthcare venture capital firms, is now accepting applications for their Fall 2021 portfolio additions.

Application Deadline is September 30

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumpstart Foundry, one of Tennessee’s most active healthcare venture capital firms, is now accepting applications for their Fall 2021 portfolio additions.

JSF is a pre-seed stage healthcare investment fund that combines the power of community, world-class programming, and resources to help founders build successful healthcare companies.

“Jumpstart Foundry has a wide lens when it comes to the types of healthcare companies we consider,” said Eller Mallchok, JSF Managing Director. “However, we do focus on solutions that address real, relevant, and researched industry pain points. Innovations in behavioral health, financial toxicity, patient-led preventative care, and rural health solutions are all a focus for this next round of investments.”

Eller also described the type of founder Jumpstart is looking for. “JSF’s capital investment and Insight programming are designed for founders who have a product or service but have not quite solidified product-market fit. So, if you keep hearing “we want to see more traction” from Series Seed/A investors, you should consider applying for funding. Our standard $150K investment paired with the Jumpstart Insight Program will teach healthcare founders the fundamentals of establishing early traction -- enough to secure leads in their Series Seed/A rounds.”

Founders who join the JSF portfolio can expect to engage in a 24-month proprietary program covering leadership and healthcare, and will benefit from focused peer and mentor engagements.

Jumpstart Foundry will make 17 new investments this November, bringing the 2021 total to 34. Applications close on September 30, and investment decisions will be made by the end of October.

To learn more about Jumpstart Foundry, visit www.jsf.co. To apply for funding, visit www.jsf.co/apply.