State disciplines health care providers-R21-16

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission denied the application of registered nurse Jade Elizabeth Brannan (RN61129304). Brannan’s license to practice nursing in Oregon was put on probation for 24 months in 2020. A substance abuse evaluation was requested by the Washington Nursing Commission and Brannan failed to provide it.

King County

In May 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Charles Martin Errusard Deville (MA60163281) with unprofessional conduct. Deville allegedly touched a patient’s breasts without consent during a massage and without specialized education necessary to perform breast massage. He also allegedly removed another patient’s draping during a massage exposing her buttock without her consent and continued to provide massage without re-draping the gluteal area.

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nurse Avelino Uy Go (NA60179331) with unprofessional conduct. Go allegedly failed to comply with terms and conditions.

Lewis County

In May 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian Robert Rudolph Remund (VT00002701) with unprofessional conduct. Remund allegedly practiced below the standard of care during surgery and post-surgery treatment for a cat.

Mason County

In May 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian Gary Michael Olson (VT00002961) with unprofessional conduct. Olson allegedly provided care that was below the standard when treating at least a dozen animals at his veterinary clinic, including failing to properly document chart notes with treatment and prescriptions, and providing negligent care.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant and Counselor Programs amended the statement of charges against certified nursing assistant and agency-affiliated counselor Lilian Wambui Cubi (NC60433144, CG60507228). A resident at the adult family home owned by Cubi died from injuries sustained while under Cubi’s care, and she was convicted of fourth-degree criminal mistreatment in relation to her treatment of the resident.

In May 2021 the Home Care Aide and Nursing Assistant Programs amended the statement of charges against home care aide and registered nursing assistant Patrick Cubi Mbiri (HM60855336, NA60579505). A resident at the adult family home owned by Mbiri’s wife died from injuries sustained at the adult family home, and Mbiri was convicted of fourth-degree criminal mistreatment in relation to the treatment of the resident.

Skagit County

In May 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Steven M. Rindal (CH00000920) with unprofessional conduct. Rindal allegedly failed to respond to two complaints made against his practice in a timely manner.

Spokane County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Gregory Alexander Baacke (NC60611406) with unprofessional conduct. Baacke allegedly was convicted of third-degree theft and first-degree identity theft in 2020.

In April 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of agency-affiliated counselor Tiffanee Crawford (CG61102426). Crawford was convicted of third-degree theft, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, third-degree theft in 2011; reckless driving in 2019; and driving under the influence in 2020. She also failed to complete a substance use evaluation requested by the Department of Health in 2021.