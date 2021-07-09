The International Federation of Real Estate (USA Chapter) Accepting Submissions for the 2021 Grand Prix of Real Estate
Event is also known as the FIABCI-USA Grand Prix of Real EstateNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FIABCI-USA Grand Prix of Real Estate is an annual competition that recognizes American real estate projects embodying excellence in the many disciplines involved in their creation. This prestigious award is an affirmation of the FIABCI ideal of providing society with optimal solutions to its property needs, inclusively making for better places to live, work, and play. In order to be eligible, projects must have been completed within the past five years and operational for at least 12 months by December 31, 2021.
Through this competition, FIABCI-USA is seeking out the most impactful and/or influential real estate projects across the country. A panel of expert judges will rate the projects on specific criteria, and those achieving exemplary status will be recognized with an award, regardless of the number of entries received in a category. Exemplary projects will also be invited to advance on to an international round of competition, the FIABCI Prix d’Excellence.
FIABCI-USA President, Eugenia Foxworth, states -“Thanks to the ongoing submissions of some of the most impressive projects in the country, FIABCI-USA has succeeded in creating a meaningful industry event that truly recognizes the best of the best. In addition to being very appreciative of their participation, we thoroughly enjoy celebrating and promoting the success of those parties involved in these notable projects.”
In 2020, nine outstanding projects were recognized with awards in the Grand Prix of Real Estate. The location of those projects ranged from coast to coast and beyond, with multiple entries from Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii. In addition, one of the projects that chose to advance on to the Prix d’Excellence, a multi-family project in Hawaii known as Kapiolani Residence, took top honors at the international level in the Affordable Housing category. Building upon that momentum, we anticipate that 2021 will be even bigger and better, showcasing the future of global real estate in our own back yard.
Other examples of projects that have received a Grand Prix of Real Estate Award include:
• Philips Arena | Atlanta, GA
• The Capital Master Plan, United Nations | New York, NY
• Bleu Ciel | Dallas, TX
• The Biltmore Hotel | Coral Gables, FL
• The Mark | Seattle, WA
• Wabash Building, Roosevelt University | Chicago, IL
• The Levine Center for the Arts | Charlotte, NC
The deadline to enter this year’s Grand Prix is September 30, 2021, with an in-person awards ceremony and gala taking place in November in beautiful San Diego, CA. It will coincide with FIABCI-USA’s General Fall Meeting, a convention that is always well attended by our national membership, international dignitaries, and notable guests from within both the commercial and residential real estate sectors.
To learn more about the Grand Prix of Real Estate and find a complete list of award recipients from previous years, please visit: www.fiabciusaprix.com
For general inquiries about FIABCI-USA, please contact: info@fiabci-usa.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn