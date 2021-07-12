Crownhill Packaging Celebrates Noteworthy Charitable Donation with Fellow Packaging Distributors of America Members
Benefitting the Gary Sinise Foundation, the $20,000 donation is the largest contribution ever generated by the PDA membership.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of North America’s largest full-service packaging providers and proud member of Packaging Distributors of America, is especially proud to celebrate alongside their fellow PDA members for their recent and noteworthy act of raising a $20,000 charitable donation for the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Founded in 2006, Packaging Distributors of America is a national association of packaging distributors and suppliers dedicated to furthering the expertise and importance of the packaging industry. The PDA has now grown to over 80 owner-operated facilities that provide an unmatched national network of value, technology and custom packaging solutions.
The June 2021 annual meeting, the first since the cancelling of 2020’s annual meeting due to the pandemic, brought together over 170 members of the PDA community to reconnect, welcome new members, celebrate achievements and take the opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause.
During the four-day meeting, Packaging Distributors of America conducted multiple raffles and hosted a truly unique art performance starring special guest, Joe Everson. As America’s first and only singing action painter, he led PDA members in singing a rousing round of the national anthem while he memorably painted a Statue of Liberty portrait live in front of them.
The completed painting was later sold through silent auction and, alongside raffle contributions and a PDA match, led members to raise the record-making $20,000 contribution benefitting the Gary Sinise Foundation. The charitable organization, established in 2011 by noted actor, director, musician, producer and philanthropist Gary Sinise, sets out to serve, honor and help America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and those in need.
Crownhill Packaging thanks every member of the Packaging Distributors of America for their dedication, generosity and support for veterans. This wonderful act demonstrates that the PDA is not only an association of the best distributors and suppliers in the packaging industry, but a truly caring and giving association as well.
Please visit the Crownhill Packaging site and Packaging Distributors of America site to learn more about both organizations.
Media Dept
Media@CHP
email us here