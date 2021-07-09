Bridge Repair Work to Begin on Southbound I-29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday July 9, 2021

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a bridge crew will be working on Interstate 29 southbound near 12th Street beginning Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 22.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes over the railroad and 12th Street bridges. Crews will begin the work at 8:30 a.m. and will have traffic control removed by 3 p.m. each day.

Work scheduled for the week of Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22 includes a one-day closure of the I-29 southbound on-ramp at Madison Street.

All bridge work is weather dependent. Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and slow down through work zones.

For more information, contact Harry Johnston with the SDDOT at 605-367-5680.

