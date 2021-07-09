Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,853 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT to begin striping highways in northeast North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin striping on U.S. and ND state highways in the northeast beginning July 12.

The project will include multiple state and federal highways beginning near Page and ending near Grand Forks.

The new lane markings will enhance safety on our roadways.

Motorists should be prepared to slow down and merge when approaching the work vehicle. Fresh paint will be on the roadway where work is underway.

The project is expected to be complete the first week in September.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

You just read:

NDDOT to begin striping highways in northeast North Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.