NDDOT to begin striping highways in northeast North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin striping on U.S. and ND state highways in the northeast beginning July 12.

The project will include multiple state and federal highways beginning near Page and ending near Grand Forks.

The new lane markings will enhance safety on our roadways.

Motorists should be prepared to slow down and merge when approaching the work vehicle. Fresh paint will be on the roadway where work is underway.

The project is expected to be complete the first week in September.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.