Wise Agent CRM and SkySlope Partner to Announce Seamless, Time-Saving Integration for REALTORS®
This integration is a hassle-free time saver that allows Agents to start an offer or send for signatures instantly directly from their Wise Agent account”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent CRM has announced an integration with SkySlope - a real estate software that streamlines the transaction process, enabling brokers to focus on what matters most—growing their business.
SkySlope is an industry leader in real estate transaction management, combining innovative technology with unmatched customer service and effortless compliance. SkySlope keeps a digital footprint of each interaction, and their customized checklists ensure that files are only closed with all required documentation.
SkySlope's newest product, SkySlope Forms, provides up-to-date, easy-to-fill association and MLS forms that are seamlessly synced with SkySlope's transaction management software.
“This integration is a hassle-free time saver that allows Agents to start an offer or send for signatures instantly directly from their Wise Agent account”, Wise Agent COO Eleni Sommerschield explains.
Wise Agent members can now quickly access SkySlope Forms right from any contact’s summary page in their CRM through the SkySlope widget. The contact summary pages in Wise Agent are information-rich client profile pages that house all contact Info, attached files, notes, and more for any contact within the database. Now, members of Wise Agent never have to leave these pages to start a transaction in SkySlope; they can create it from their real estate CRM with just a click.
Once activated, Wise Agent members will have the options to write a listing, write an offer, send documents for signatures, and view current SkySlope transaction files from within the real estate CRM. After selecting an option, SkySlope’s intuitive widget will collect any additional information needed and complete the action within the platform.
“Where do agents work and live today? They work in their email platforms, their CRM platforms, and their broker intranets, and lead systems. What if we could meet them exactly where they’re at in one of these platforms?” explains Tyler Smith, SkySlope Founder & CEO.
SkySlope’s widget will also suggest the most used real estate forms for each action and allow agents to pick and choose which documents are needed. SkySlope will also pull in MLS information, saving agents time when beginning their transactions.
After initiating a transaction action with the widget, it takes one click to be taken into the SkySlope platform to complete it. The widget will then immediately bring members to their dashboard to apply templates, add additional forms, and create envelopes for the deal.
Current SkySlope members will be able to sign in to their accounts right from the widget, and those that are not yet registered can sign-up for their free SkySlope Forms account. Free accounts will include forms, e-signature software, and document storage.
Members can also access the SkySlope widget from Wise Agent’s real estate transaction checklists on the bottom right-hand corner. In addition, agents can initiate the options to write a listing, write an offer, or request signatures from this page.
Wise Agent and SkySlope’s integration gives real estate brokers and agents the fastest way to put a deal together right from the place they already spend their time - their CRM!
Members of Wise Agent CRM and SkySlope will benefit from both companies’ dedicated onboarding teams and their 24/7 customer support, who are just an email, chat, or phone call away.
Register for a free trial of Wise Agent CRM and a free SkySlope Forms account through the widget to activate this time-saving integration today.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, allowing real estate professionals to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, allowing them to save time and take on more business.
About SkySlope: SkySlope is a Fidelity National Financial,Inc. (FNF) company. Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 256,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. SkySlope’s vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever, from automation to integrations. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com.
